SPRINGVILLE -- After much discussion, the City Council unanimously approved hiring two general laborers so the municipality can keep the weeds beat back along city rights-of-way, intersections and certain ditches.
The move came after Councilman Herbert Toles complained that certain areas of District 1 were not being cut as the growing season has arrived.
Toles said the grass in ditches and along Purple Heart Boulevard is getting out of control, and the city’s Street Department is short two people. He said the tall grass is a breeding ground for rodents and mosquitoes.
Mayor William “Butch” Isley said it is not only District 1. He has also had a request from another district for grass cutting.
He said the city does not cut grass in ditches, only along city rights-of-way, at intersections and at city parks, although Toles said municipal workers have cut grass along certain ditches in District 1 in the past.
“Ditching has nothing to do with Weed-eating,” said Earl Peoples, who among other things oversees city streets, rights-of-way and parks. “We clean ditches.”
Councilman Wayne Tucker said you have to worry about erosion in some sloping areas and ditches if vegetation is cut back. He suggested hiring two temporary workers to work two to three days a week and see what they can get done.
Peoples said he has a hard time keeping temporary workers to complete grass cutting and Weed-eating around city rights-of-way.
“What we do is pretty hard work,” he said. “It’s hard to get good help.”
He said workers will work one week and are gone the next because they are not being paid for an entire week of work, which they need.
Peoples said the city also has to compete with private businesses or companies, which generally pay more.
Councilman David Vinson, parks and recreation director for the city of Trussville, said he also has a hard time keeping temporary workers.
Peoples said workers are cutting grass five days a week, but the city has about 60 miles of property to cut.
Peoples said he believes he could make everyone happy with the hiring of two additional unskilled workers, while filling other positions that are vacant in the Street/Water Department.
“We’ll make it happen with the addition of two full-time employees,” he said, along with the current staffing. “We’ll get the grass cut.”
In other matters Monday night, the council:
Approved the rezoning of property at 5383 U.S. 11 to I-1, light industrial district, so the property owner can build additional commercial storage units on the property;
Appointed Christy Ennis to a three-year term on the city’s Historical Commission;
Approved an ordinance designating July 19-21 as the Back to School Sales Tax Holiday in Springville, during which the city will wave municipal taxes on certain school items sold in local stores;
Approved a resolution to forward the city’s Municipal Water Pollution Prevention report to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management; and
Held an executive session for about 45 minutes to discuss security plans, procedures, assessments for the city. No action was taken after the executive session.