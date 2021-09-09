Springville council talks possible purchase of automated chest compression machines

SPRINGVILLE — At its meeting Tuesday, the Springville City Council discussed the possibility of purchasing LUCAS Chest Compression System devices, or automated CPR machines, for its first responders.
The topic came up because of the recent ambulance shortage making paramedic arrival times longer than normal.
If purchased, the CPR machine would perform automated chest compressions for 45 straight minutes. It has a simple two-step process of strapping the person in and pushing the “play” button. The plan would be for every patrol car to have one.
During the council’s regular work session before its meeting, Jon Seals, owner of Cardiac Solutions which sells the device, spoke directly with the council.
According to Seals, recent reports indicate it is taking anywhere from 37 to 55 minutes for ambulances to arrive at an unresponsive person. He added that 90 percent of out of hospital cardiac arrests end in death. However, the overall goal is to decrease that number with the LUCAS devices.
“We want to triple your chances of survival,” he said. “You do that by giving perfect CPR and perfect perfusion.”
Seals said the device not only gives perfect CPR, but it eliminates any contamination from officers who arrive at the scene before paramedics.
Each machine would run at about $18,000 a piece with the need for about 12 or 13 machines in Springville.
While the council gave positive feedback, they seemed concerned about the cost. However, Seals emphasized COVID-19 funds have been used to buy these devices, so that could be an option if they decide to go forward with purchasing the equipment.
During its regular meeting, the council:
—Approved the 2020-21 audit;
—Allocated $6,000 to the Springville chamber of Commerce to promote the city of Springville;
—Tabled the approval of the COVID-19 employee leave policy;
—Approved the repairal of four streets lights at the intersection of Highway 23 and Springville Station Boulevard at a cost of $3,200;
—Approved a contract with Canyon Engineering for plans of utility relocation on the 4-way stop project and submission to ALDOT for approval contingent upon approval by the city attorney;
—And, approved a resolution to approve the AFG grant for fire department equipment at $48,925 with a $2,329.76 match from the city.