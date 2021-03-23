Springville council reaches agreement on legal representation

SPRINGVILLE — The Springville city council met for its regular meeting March 15. During the meeting, the mayor and council reached a long awaited agreement on legal representation that has been a point of contention since the new mayor and council took office Nov. 2.
Mayor Dave Thomas originally appointed Charlie Waldrep of Waldrep Stewart & Kendrick LLC to represent the city in place of James Hill of Hill, Hill and Gossett who has represented the city for 10 years.
After much opposition from the council in regards to the newly appointed legal council, Waldrep and Hill will now both take a hand in representing the city of Springville in legal matters.
Waldrep will represent the mayor and deal with day-to-day administrative operations, while Hill will represent the city and council in any meetings and handle matters of civil litigation and appeals from municipal court.
Waldrep said he looks forward to working with Hill in representing the city.
“I can’t imagine that we won’t get along together,” Waldrep said during the meeting.
Hill Emphasized that he is pleased to be working with the city again.
“I look forward to working with city leadership to see Springville continue to grow and prosper over the next several years,” Hill said.
In other matters, the council:
—Appointed Mike Hobbs to the Park and Recreation Board through May 2022;
—Appointed Katie Massey to the Park and Recreation Board through May 2023;
—Approved amendment for the coaches training agreement;
—Approved a budgeted expenditure for baseball field lighting improvements at a cost of $8,000;
—And, recognized the Springville Fire Department promotions of: Lieutenant Shree Bostick, Lieutenant Newman Davis, Captain Graham Darnell and Captain James Robinson.