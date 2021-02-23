Springville council passes budget four months into fiscal year

The Springville city council passed its $6 million budget for its 2021 fiscal year, during its rescheduled regular meeting Feb. 17.
The first budget was proposed at the beginning of the fiscal year in October before Springville’s new mayor took office. There were initially disagreements amongst the council and former Mayor Butch Isley at the time it was being considered.
While some members of the council wanted more time to look over the budget, others indicated they would prefer to wait until the new administration took office to pass the budget.
However, once the new mayor took office, there were immediate disagreements as to what should be included in the budget.
Mayor Dave Thomas previously suggested doing away with the parks and recreation department and instead implementing a cityscapes department. The mayor also proposed in his final budget to make parks and recreation department head Ashley Hay his executive assistant.
During last week’s meeting, the council officially adopted its own budget while rejecting the mayor’s budget.
Councilwoman Sherry Reaves said the main concern of the council was to give city employees a raise while improving their insurance.
The council also proposed hiring a new city inspector due to the recent rise in the housing market in Springville.
The final budget totaled to $6,773,513. Total operating expenses came out to $6,273,513 with projected revenue at $6,273,164, putting the city at a $349 deficit.
The city also set aside $500,000 for capital projects including paving, sidewalks and waterline replacements.
In other matters, the council:
—Authorized hiring one part-time and one full-time laborer for the Parks and Recreation Department;
—Authorized hiring one part-time court magistrate;
—Authorized hiring one additional building inspector;
—Authorized hiring a deputy city clerk;
—Authorized hiring one part-time and one full-time firefighter;
—Approved a contract with Windstream to upgrade city phone and internet services to fiber;
—Approved the purchase of a new fire truck totaling $569,845 with financing to be discussed at a later time;
—And, Approved a merger clause and addendum with Wright Farm Development.