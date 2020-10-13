Springville council OKs bid for sewer main to serve Archers Cove subdivision

SPRINGVILLE -- The Springville City Council has approved a bid for a new sewer main that will serve the Archers Cove subdivision.
During a called meeting Wednesday morning, Oct. 7, the council awarded the bid to Bolt Contracting for $353,000.
While the bid was approved by the council, there was some debate on the issue.
Council member Tim Walker asked if the bid was consistent with the original plan presented when Archer Cove was accepted by the city. Walker said he was concerned about making sure the municipality does not face any legal liability.
A specific question was if the main would connect directly to a nearby lift station, with Walker saying that was originally in the plan.
Public Works Superintendent Earl Peoples said the main would not connect to the lift station and would instead connect to the city's sewer system at another location closer to the interstate.
He said the project had always been engineered with that in mind due to the current work at the Alabama 174 and U.S. 11 intersection, which is between Archers Cove and the lift station.
Peoples said it was easier to not add more work to the intersection, which is being redone.
City Attorney James Hill III said the municipality also does not face any liability based on how it chose to do the sewer main project. He said the agreement with the subdivision owner is simply that the city will bid out the project and make the necessary improvements, which the owner will then pay the municipality for.
The agreement will also see the Odenville Utility Board accepting 200 gallons of sewage a day from Springville’s system to help handle the extra service load.
Walker also asked if the bid included labor for the project, saying he only saw materials on the bid documents.
Peoples assured the council the bid did include labor, and that the contractor would be doing the digging needed to place the new pipe, not his department.