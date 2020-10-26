Springville council OKs amendments to 3 city ordinances

SPRINGVILLE -- Along with saying goodbye to outgoing Mayor William “Butch” Isley Jr. and outgoing Councilman David Jones, the Springville council also looked at several amendments to city ordinances during its meeting Oct. 19.
One of them was the weed abatement ordinance.
The main alteration was to change the level at which weeds and grass are considered to be in need of abatement. Initially, it was discussed changing the height at which grass or weeds were in violation from 12 inches to 30.
Several members of the council said 30 seemed high, with Councilman Herbert Toles saying at that point, a tractor and bush hog would be needed to cut grass.
Planning and Zoning Director Miranda Nolen said she wanted to make this change due to an issue she sometimes runs into with lots with no residential structures. Nolen said while these lots are maintained, they are not maintained to the same standard they would be if someone lived there.
This leads to issues where the grass on these lots grows beyond 12 inches due to the time it sometimes takes between their regular maintenance.
City Attorney James Hill agreed with Nolen, saying 12 inches was simply too low.
Councilman Tim Walker suggested 24 inches, which the rest of the council agreed with. The ordinance was passed with the one revision.
Hill also said this ordinance made no changes to the notice process in the weed ordinance.
The council also held a public hearing on a joint-use exception to the city's zoning ordinance.
Hill said this change allows a portion of buildings in business zoning districts to be used for a residential purpose. Hill said this concept is increasingly popular in downtown areas. The normal example given is for the upper floor of a building to be an apartment, while a business is run out of the bottom floor.
Hill said this ordinance provides for things like how garbage pickup and outdoor furniture would be handled in those situations. This ordinance was approved by the council.
The final ordinance approved by the council was for the regulation of food truck and pushcart food vendors.
Fire Chief Richard Harvey said this ordinance is mainly to make sure food trucks that operate inside the city are properly licensed and permitted. He said specifically he felt it was important to make sure businesses are licensed to do business in the city, while individual trucks are issued permits. He said the permit just says the Fire Department has inspected the truck, and is separate from Health Department permits and the operating business’ business license.
In other matters, the council:
Tabled a proposal for a teen council for Springville youth until the council’s Nov. 16 meeting;
Approved a request from Harvey for $275 plus lodging for Alabama Association of Arson Investigators training in Gulf Shores;
Approved request from Parks and Recreation Director Ashley Hay to purchase a new field dragger and backstop for the Big Springs Park ballfields for $9,578, using $8,000 from the defunct Springville Youth Athletics organization and $1,578 from the sports registration fund;
Asked that Hay ask for an extension for a $47,621.50 grant for new playground equipment for Woody Park due to need to spend $71,000 in both matching funds and installation. Acceptance of the grant is due Oct 30, but council members said they would prefer to not spend money until the new administration begins. No official action was taken by the council