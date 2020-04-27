Springville council OKs $2M bond issue, will help fund 4-way stop project on US 11

SPRINGVILLE -- The Springville City Council has approved a warrant for a $2 million bond issue for public projects, including the four-way stop project at the intersection of U.S. Highway 11 and Alabama 174.
During its regular meeting April 20, the council approved a resolution that will allow it to receive money for the four-way stop project and updates to Springville’s sewer system. It will also allow for $3 million in previous bonds to be refunded.
The council held a public hearing on the issue, and while no residents spoke, city attorney James Hill III said the refund for the previous bond issue will save the municipality between $60,000 and $80,000.
“We’re basically saving enough with these two actions to cover what the original expense is,” Hill said in reference to the refunding and a contract with the Coosa Valley Water Supply District.
The Water Supply District contract involves a separate project.
The four-way stop project was originally approved in January. While it is technically on a state road, the city is paying for part of the project, with contributions also being made by the state and county.
Councilmen Wayne Tucker and Tim Walker opposed the motion.
Tucker said he had received negative reactions in his district due to the state not fully funding the upgrades to the intersection, especially with the recently passed gas tax.
“It's kinda tough to go around and tell them (constituents) that the state just passed a 10 cent gas tax but we are gonna ask them to pay certain portions of upgrading a state road,” Tucker said. “I didn't get good answers to that.”
Tucker said in his experience, as a former state engineer, there are other places to get funding for such projects, and he wondered why the city hasn’t tried any of them.
Tucker said he had no comments about the sewer project.
Councilman Hubert Toles had questions about the interest rate on the issue but ultimately voted to support the matter.
Toles said near the end of the meeting he was not originally in support of the measure but had to vote for it due to the severity of issues with the intersection.
“I didn’t vote for that project out there, but I gotta look out for the city and the citizens of this town,” Toles said “We can’t do nothing.”
In other matters the council:
Approved a request from the building inspector to approve an agreement with TP Engineering for an engineering report on the Woodall Building not to exceed $1,500;
Approved an agreement with the Coosa Valley Water Supply District;
Approved a resolution identifying the voting machines the city will use for this year’s municipal elections; and
Approved a contract with Thomas Voting Machines that maintains the county’s voting machines;