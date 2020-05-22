Springville council moves polling place from armory to City Hall

SPRINGVILLE -- Residents of Springville will be heading to the ballot box in a new location this year, after the City Council moved the polling place during its regular meeting Monday.
The council agreed unanimously to move the polling place for municipal elections from the Alabama National Guard Armory on Marietta Street to the City Hall building on Walker Drive.
said the armory has what he described as “moisture issues,” which sometime interfere with the electronic machines used for ballot tabulation.
He also said many sister cities use their city halls for municipal elections, and he saw no reason why Springville shouldn’t.
He said some rearrangements would be needed in City Hall to accommodate voting, but that could be easily done. Isley also said that due to the size of City Hall, security would not be an issue.
The council agreed the change in polling place was a smart move.
“I think it's a great idea,” Councilman Wayne Tucker said following the vote.
Isley said the armory has been used as a polling place since 2010, when it was relocated there.
The armory was not used as a polling place for 17 months beginning in 2017 due to it being under renovation, during which time voting was done at Springville First United Methodist Church.
In other matters the council:
Rejected a proposal to use budgeted money for a contract with Kellis Turfgrass Management for sports field maintenance to do aesthetic work at Big Springs Park and downtown. Under the advice of the city attorney, the city will bid out the project;
Approved a contract with Kellis for work on city football and soccer fields at $3,120, with an additional $1,344 to pay for sand for the project;
Approved a contract with Riddel for $3,424.07 for the recertification of 114 football helmets;
Approved participating in the Back to School tax holiday July 17-19;
Approved the reappointment of Jennifer Bishop and Helen Dickman to the Historical Commission, both for three-year terms;
Approved the reappointment of Scott Walker and Beth Wingate to the Park and Recreation Committee, both for five-year terms;
Approved the annual Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Report;
Accepted a recommendation from Public Works Director Earl Peoples that Crandall Drive be made a city street;
Approved spending $1,250 for Advanced EMT Training for Daniel Caudle; and
Approved a grant application from fire Chief Richard Harvey for an additional $9,000 worth of training materials. If awarded, the grant would pay $8,400, while the city would pay $600.
The mayor, in his report:
Told the council he and Planning and Zoning Director Miranda Nolen are exploring proactive options for the city to help small businesses affected by the pandemic; and
Announced no restaurant in Springville has permanently closed due to the pandemic, though one has moved locations. He said the former location will host a new establishment in the near future.