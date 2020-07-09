Springville council meeting turns red hot over road paving

SPRINGVILLE -- A teleconference meeting of the Springville City Council turned contentious Monday during discussion of street paving.
Discussion by the council included roads from all around the city. A list provided to the council by Mayor Butch Isley included roads from every district in the municipality and what it would cost to repair them.
Isley told the council the city does have a yearly paving budget of $100,000, but he felt it was important for the council to make the decision to spend it or to even look at other options.
To meet all the paving needs on the list, which included some municipal parking lots, costs would equal $1,247,000. Isley noted the city, while in a good cash and debt position according to the Budget Committee, could not use cash to meet these needs. His suggestion was to bond out the needed funds and be able to handle all of the requests at once.
In the end, the council decided to use the yearly budgeted funds to address three roads on the list. They were Long Street, which has an estimated cost of $20,000, Meadow Brook, which has an estimated cost of $20,000, and Radcliff Road, which has an estimated cost of $50,000.
As part of the approval for work on Long Street, the road was accepted as a city street, and the council approved acquiring right of way deeds from adjacent residents.
Discussion about the topic was often heated, with all council members agreeing some paving must be done but disagreeing on how and where.
The discussion looked at several issues, such as the need for resident participation in funding, how to go about fixing some roads that would need more than paving, and simply which roads to pick.
Councilman Wayne Tucker said on several occasions he was unsure if cost estimates were for just paving or to actually mitigate issues at specific roads.
Several members also wanted to look into residents helping to fund projects in subdivisions, which has been done with other roads in the past.
While the discussion was sometimes intense, Isley said he understood the debate was only due to the council having the whole city and their individual districts to look after -- and they all wanted to make the best decision.
Isley’s proposal for a bond issue was not voted on, with Councilwoman Sherry Reaves saying she did not think it was responsible to increase the city’s debt during the pandemic.
While the council members all voted for the three road projects approved, Isley gave the sole “no” vote on all three items.
“I'm going to have to vote ‘no’ to that, because I want to see us borrow $1.5 million to pave this whole city,” Isley said, referencing items on his list and his belief that the city could afford it. “It cannot be stated we chose financially.”
In other matter, the council:
Reappointed Kris Bishop to Planning & Zoning Commission for a six-year term;
Appointed the city clerk to act as election manager for municipal elections;
Empowered Park and Recreation Director Ashley Hay to choose between two bids for frozen concessions at city parks, following a period for the vendors to adjust their bids; bids for the contract had come back identical;
Approved paying $14,950 for 18 metal and plastic picnic tables for Big Springs Park;
Approved buying a Scag Turf Tiger II for $11,950 to replace an older mower used by the Parks and Recreation Department; the old one will be kept as a backup;
Approved a one-year contract for the Police Department to use the Tango Tango mobile phone app to allow radio contact on its mobile phones for $1,541.93; if the city decides to renew the contract next year, it will cost $1,458.68;
Approved buying a 2002 Ford Excursion from the city of Hoover for the Fire Department for no more than $10,000; and
Rescheduled the July 20 council meeting for July 27.