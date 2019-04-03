SPRINGVILLE – The mayor and council gave a thumbs-up to members of the city’s Strategic Planning Advisory Committee to move forward with developing a Comprehensive Plan, a shared vision for the future of the municipality.
The group will work with the city’s Planning and Zoning Board, along with the City Council, to develop a plan to move the growing municipality forward.
“We can do more together than by ourselves,” said Mike Ennis, chairman of the Strategic Planning Advisory Committee.
The group wanted to make sure it was all right to move forward with developing a plan and sought the council’s approval Monday night.
Ennis said the group wants public input in the process of developing a 1-3-5 year Comprehensive Plan for the city.
“We want to engage the community,” Ennis said. “That doesn’t have to be a physical meeting. It can be through social media.”
He said there are seven key areas that are the “bones” to creating the Comprehensive Plan.
Ennis said each area would have a leader and co-leader. The areas are education, growth and development, intergovernmental relations, transportation, utilities and technology, family and community, and public safety.
“We can build on what we have already accomplished from the (20)08 plan,” he said.
Ennis said the end game is a 20-year plan for the city.
“We are very fortunate to have someone who has done this professionally,” said Kris Bishop, a member of the Strategic Planning Advisory Committee.
He said Ennis has assisted others in developing comprehensive plans.
Dean Goforth, another member of the Strategic Planning Advisory Committee, talked about the Forever Wild Program and the hundreds of acres the city has for future recreation through the program along Canoe Creek.
Goforth said politics need to be set aside when putting together the Comprehensive Plan.
He said a plan is necessary, so the municipality does not become stagnated, while preventing mistakes like other cities that have experienced rapid growth.
“We can learn from other’s mistakes,” he said.
The group received unanimously support from the mayor and council.
“I am excited about the future of Springville,” said Councilwoman Sherry Reaves. “I welcome it.”
Councilman Herbert Toles said the city has accomplished many things in the past 10 years that were outlined in the previous Comprehensive Plan adopted by the municipality.
Toles said the city has improved and added to its parks and recreation facilities, now has a senior citizens building, continues to improve the municipal library, has added street lighting and sidewalks, and made many other improvements or additions, such as a farmers market, ice cream shop and new tennis courts.
He said the work to improve the city continues.
“It’s not everything we want, but we have seen some improvements,” Toles said.
In other matters Monday night, the council:
Approved the purchase and installation of security lighting for the new sports park at a cost of $11,760;
Approved the bid from Massey Asphalt Paving for the paving of the upper softball field parking lot at a cost of $21,525;
Approved the purchase of a table for the council chamber at a cost of no more than $1,000;
Approved hiring the Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood architect firm to develop plans for the construction of a new library at a cost of $16,500;
Approved the purchase and installation of two security cameras for the Recycling Center;
Approved the purchase of a desktop computer and software, not to exceed a cost of $1,000; and
Approved rescheduling the council’s Monday, May 6, meeting to Thursday, May 9, with the work session starting at 5 p.m.