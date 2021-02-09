Springville council discusses safety drop-off zone

The Springville City Council has recently begun implementing a designated safety drop-off zone. The area is meant to provide local citizens with a safe space for child custody, private property and E-commerce transactions.
The area will sit in front of the Springville Police Department building and consist of 24-hour surveillance and additional lighting.
Councilwoman Sherry Reaves said a citizen brought the idea to her attention after neighboring cities such as Pell City and Oneonta created their own safety drop-off zones.
Springville Police Chief Wayne Walton said after hearing the idea, he is in complete support of the proposal.
“I’ve seen this work in Oneonta and Pell City,” Walton said. “It’s a great program and I support Sherry (Reaves) on this one.”
Reaves said the city is currently in the process of purchasing four cameras for the drop-off zone. The city will also create two designated parking spaces along with a sign to specify the area.
“I tell people all the time to send us (the city council) suggestions and I just thought this was a great suggestion,” Reaves said.