Springville council deadlocks on proposed budget for fiscal 2021

SPRINGVILLE -- The Springville City Council, by way of a 3-3 deadlock, did not approve a proposed budget for fiscal 2021.
During a special called meeting Tuesday, Oct. 13, the council voted on a budget proposed by Mayor William Isley.
The budget was first discussed during a special work session Sept. 29.
The proposed budget totals $8,111,075, with $5,808,125 for the General Fund and $2,302,950 for the Water and Sewer Fund.
Key parts of the budget include a 2.5 percent cost-of-living pay increase for all employees and a merit-based 5 percent step raise for employees.
While the previous budget proposal had the city paying the entire cost of employee and family health insurance, the latest proposal for family insurance coverage was decreased to 70 percent as requested by the council during a budget work session.
“This budget includes tremendous incentives for hiring across the board in this city,” Isley said, adding it would also bring employees to equitable pay when compared to cities of the same size.
The budget also increased the city’s contribution for paving from $100,000 to $300,000.
Isley said there was no legal requirement to pass a budget during October, but he said it is usually required when a city has bond or warrant debt, which the mayor indicated Springville does have.
“In the 12 years I have been your mayor, at or around Oct. 1, sometime before Oct. 15, that requirement has been fulfilled,” Isley said. “It is not fiscally sound to hold off until November or December to adopt a city budget.”
Isley moved that the city adopt the budget, while Councilman Tim Walker introduced a motion to table the budget for 60 days.
Isley insisted he had the floor, and his motion was seconded by Councilman David Jones.
Isley then asked Walker if he had any discussion on the budget, to which Walker replied he did not.
The council then voted, with Isley, Jones, and Councilman David Vinson voting to adopt the budget, and Walker along with Councilmen Herbert Toles and Wayne Tucker voting against doing so.
Councilwomen Kristina Hennings and Sherry Reaves were not present at the meeting.
City attorney James Hill said the 3-3 vote meant the motion to adopt the budget did not pass.
After the meeting, Walker indicated he voted against the budget because he had only seen it that day.
“We have not had time to review the budget,” Walker said, adding he had attempted to get a copy previously but had been unable to.
Tucker agreed with Walker, saying he would prefer to have more time to look over the budget before voting on it.
He also said he was unsure of the timing, with a new administration set to take office in three weeks.
Toles said he preferred not to comment on the budget at this time.
In other matters, the council:
Held a public hearing on a request for an alcoholic beverage license from Smokehouse 9 LLC doing business as the Farmhouse. No members of the public spoke against the request, and it was approved;
Held a public hearing on the subject of rezoning property on Gin Street from Residential 1 to Residential 4. No members of the public spoke against the request, and it was approved;
Held a public hearing on the subject of zoning newly annexed property on Fern Creek Circle to Residential 1. No members of the public spoke against the request, and it was approved;
Approved resolution allowing the mayor to waive the penalty for businesses that fail to pay sales taxes;
Approved a motion to rescind Resolution 2020-24 to rename Sunset Drive after Toles.Toles said he felt honored by the resolution but asked the council to rescind it due to possible issues residents may have in getting a change of address;
Rejected an ordinance to transfer property at the corner of U.S. Highway 11 and Robinson Street to the Springville Commercial Development Authority; and
Heard update on the Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve project.