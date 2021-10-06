Springville council approves two truck purchases amid production shortage

SPRINGVILLE — The Springville City Council approved the purchase of two pickup trucks for the fire department following a lengthy discussion regarding finances.
According to Fire Chief Richard Harvey, one of the captain’s trucks was set on fire and a $19,425 reimbursement was given to the city for a new truck.
Even so, during the council’s work session, Harvey emphasized it would be a good idea to purchase two pickup trucks as there are no trucks available for purchase until 2023 unless bought off the state bid list in which only 20 out of 100 are available on a first come first serve basis.
Harvey said while both would total at around $88,000 after equipping them, he could finance it at $30,000 a year for three years, in which he would only need about $10,000 approved to go with the $19,425.
Councilwoman Sherry Reaves, who is over the annual budget committee, said she felt that there just wasn’t money to buy it with.
“I just don’t see two new trucks this year. I just don’t. With the budget we’re working at, I just do not see the request to buy two new trucks,” Reaves said.
Harvey later said they are still waiting on a $49,000 grant to come through that could help fund the purchase. While the grant hasn’t officially come through, City Attorney James Hill said they more than likely will get it.
“We should have already had it, and it's very frustrating to me that the city doesn’t have that money,” Hill said.
Reaves added, “I’m not sure we should spend money before we have it.”
Mayor Dave Thomas said during the regular meeting discussion, because of the issue with trucks not being available until 2023, the council needed to do whatever possible to get the trucks to make sure they can serve the people of Springville.
“I keep forgetting once they’re gone, they’re gone. I mean production is going to come to a grinding halt,” Thomas said. “So, if we don’t pull the trigger and order these trucks now we’re going to miss that opportunity.”
He later added, “If we have to take the money out of savings let’s take it out of savings.”
When it came down to the vote, the council authorized Harvey purchase the two vehicles from the state bid list with the financing option. However, if the grant comes in, the city will look to pay for it with cash.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved a retail liquor license for TheFarmhouse;
—Approved an off-premise beer and wine license for the Springville Chevron;
—Authorized a cleanup nuisance following a 30-day grace period;
—Approved a resolution to use fund in the playground equipment fund;
—And, approved a $5,000 contract with the regional planning commission for redistricting contingent upon approval and revision by Attorney Hill.