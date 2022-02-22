Springville council approves pay adjustment for Public Works Department

The Springville City Council voted in Monday night’s meeting to adjust the pay for its Public Works Department employees. City employee Dean Goforth addressed the council about the issue.
Goforth said 23 percent of the city’s revenue comes from the Public Works Department, yet those who work for the department were not considered essential employees throughout COVID nor did they receive incentives for such. However, those within other departments who were deemed essential and received extra-pay from CARES Act funds eventually saw a permanent raise.
“As I said, the council has done a very good job of managing money. We’ve addressed the needs of the fire department and police department, I think especially over the past 24 to 48 months,” Goforth said, later adding that the Public Works Department has simply been overlooked, even when creating the annual budget.
“(The Public Works Department) spends time preparing water, doing what they need to do, touching people’s sewer and it’s just an oversight that happened; I don’t think anyone did it on purpose,” he said. “I don’t tell you that because I want anybody to feel bad, I say that because I think those employees need to understand that we missed it and that we appreciate what they do for us day in and day out.”
County Attorney James Hill said that he believes the best solution going forward would be to use a pay scale for the public works department. Hill requested the council eventually vote to create a four category pay scale of employees.
Not including department heads, these would include general laborer, skilled laborer, supervisors and utility managers. Each of these classifications would be given a specific pay scale. As an employee increases in seniority of experience, they would move up.
After ending the work session and moving into the regular meeting, the council approved giving Public Works Director Earl Peoples the authority to make those employee pay adjustments accordingly.