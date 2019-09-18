SPRINGVILLE -- At a special called meeting Wednesday morning, the Springville City Council approved a bid from Massey Asphalt Paving for the paving and patching of several municipal streets.
City officials said the work needed to be completed before the end of the budget year, or Sept. 30.
Earl Peoples, director of public works, said the city will spend $50,000-$55,000 on this paving project, and more paving work is on the horizon for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.
Peoples said Massey is expected to start work Thursday and finish the paving and patching work next Monday.
He said the Springville High School homecoming parade is Friday, so no paving is planned for that day.
Peoples said the city will buy the paving materials, and the company will charge by the ton. He said the project will cost the municipality about $100 per ton, which includes materials and labor.
Peoples said workers are expected to pave Walker Drive, Janice Circle and New Talladega Road.
“One end (of Walker Drive) has never been touched since I’ve been mayor,” said Mayor William “Butch” Isley.
Roads that workers will patch include Cherokee Street, the Cherokee and Chickasaw streets intersection, Chickasaw Street, the Forman and Cross streets intersection and Meadow Brook.