Springville council approves new garbage service, $11 million budget

SPRINGVILLE — Following conflicts with Springville’s most recent garbage pickup provider Waste Management, the Springville City Council approved a temporary garbage pick-up contract with EcoSouth during its regular meeting Monday.
The city will seek out a long-term contract later with the company as the current bid is set to run out in February.
Mayor Thomas said during the meeting that waste management was no longer interested in rebidding, but he extended his gratitude to the company for its efforts in catching up when its fell behind on pick-up for residents.
“I would be remiss if not thanking Waste Management," he said. "I mean, I know everybody’s got a little bit of a sour taste in their mouth but they’ve stepped up to the best of their abilities as far as I’ve been informed.
“They’re caught up and it’s unfortunate that they’re not interested in rebidding but I get that’s their business decision to make and thankful that there are other contractors that are willing to step up and help us out.”
The council also passed an $11 million budget for the 2022 fiscal year. While there was talk for new personnel for multiple departments, a new administrative assistant was added to the budget.
Out of the $11,167,741 budgeted, $7,997,320 came from the general fund, $2,590,040 from water and sewer revenue, $69,320 from the gasoline tax fund and $511,061 was allotted from American Rescue Funds.
Some main expenses for the city include $1,433,545 for the fire department, $748,950 for the parks and recreation department, $1,325,363 for the police department and $891,800 for the street department. There was also $162,000 budgeted for various capital expenses.
In other matters, the council:
—Rezoned MacDonald Mountain Circle from R-1 to A-1;
—Approved a fire hose nozzle bid and a $90,000 paving bid;
—Adopted a resolution abandoning emergency alert sirens;
—And, approved a contract with Flow Motion Trail Builders for the Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve hiking trail design up to $5,000 and hiring Flow Motion Trail Builders to build the previously mentioned trails up to $30,000.