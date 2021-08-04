Springville council approves funding for paramedic training

SPRINGVILLE — The Springville City Council met for its regular meeting Monday, approving $5,000 in educational funding to train two of its firefighters to become needed paramedics.
Fire Chief Richard Harvey addressed the council during its work session before its regular meeting. He said that while the city was looking to hire quality paramedics, no one who met the criteria applied, despite offering a sign-on bonus.
Harvey requested to instead use the $5,000 set aside for the bonuses to cover a semester's worth of schooling expenses for two Springville firefighters who are training to become paramedics.
“The return on the investment is really where we’re going to get our money back,” Harvey said.
He added that for every semester the city pays for one of its workers to go to school, that person signs a contract agreeing to a year of work for the city. This can guarantee as much as five years of employment.
“When we turn around and get somebody that we invest in and they invest in us, we have a tendency to find out they stay longer,” Harvey said.
If a person does not complete his or her program or leaves the position before the contract ends, that person will have to pay back the city the amount it invested .
Councilman Herbert Toles expressed his approval of the idea.
“I like that you got people in the department that you can grow and help them some in school to get that position; you get better people that way,” Toles said.
“Everybody’s not qualified, sometimes you've got to reach outside and get other people, but if you can grow your own, that’s a good thing and I really believe in that.”
Harvey said that he has some more individuals who are interested that he hopes to introduce for next year's budget.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved fire truck repairs up to $20,000;
—Made and amendment to zoning ordinance for the single family and mobile home district changing the minimum width of lot sizes to 80 feet;
—Adopted a resolution for a weed abatement 45 Crest Circle and 225 Camp Road;
—Appointed Doug Morrison to the planning commission;
—Appointed Thomas Cook, Benjamin Freece and Shannon Hammons to the board of adjustments;
—Appointed Jeremy Steel and Brett Butler to the historical commission;
—And, approved CAPZO training for board of adjustment and planning commission members.