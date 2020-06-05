Springville council approves application for grant to benefit sewer system

SPRINGVILLE -- The City Council has approved an Economic Development Administration grant application that could save the municipality more than a million dollars for upgrades to the city’s sewer system.
Public Works Director Earl Peoples said if the city receives the grant, it could bring the cost of the project down from $2 million to $800,000.
“That's definitely to our benefit,” Peoples said.
During the meeting, Mayor William “Butch” Isley Jr. said the council has approved the first phase of the project. He said $500,000 for the endeavor was appropriated in a $2 million bond issue last month, which also includes money for the ongoing four-way stop project.
Peoples said the city will work with the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham and CDG Engineers & Associates Inc. to apply for the grant. The grant is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Isley said the grant would allow the city to receive $1.5 million, with the municipality required to match 20 percent of those funds, for a total of $300,000.
Peoples said the grant will be written by someone from the Planning Commission, with no cost to the city, while part of the grant will be used to pay CDG for its services.
Isley said due to the city already putting funds toward the project, Springville may have a higher chance of receiving the grant.
“We had this brought to us as if there is a very good chance we might get approved for this,” he said.
Peoples said the timetable for the grant is relatively short.
“It's got to be done and everything in by the 14th (of June),” he said.
He said while he could not be sure the city would receive the grant, the worst that could happen is being told no.
In other matters, the council:
Held public hearings on the rezoning of two properties on Crandall Drive from residential one to agricultural;
Approved rezoning of property at 265 Crandall Drive;
Approved rezoning of property at 270 Crandall Drive;
Approved amending the minutes of the April 6 regular council meeting to include the passage of a resolution to enter into a funding agreement with ALDOT;
Approved the March budget report;
Approved a maintenance contract with Servco LLC for $3,200 paid twice a year for maintenance to the city’s air conditioning system;
Approved installation by Servco of an UltraViolet Light Air and Coil Disinfection System at the library at a rate of $380 per unit or $1,900 for all five units used by the library;
Approved a bid of $21,000 from Kellis Turf Management for maintenance on Main Street and at Big Springs Park;
Approved the rejection and reissuance of bids for construction of a new press box and dugouts at the baseball park;
Approved a resolution naming the period of June 1-July 31 as “Shop, Play, Stay Springville”; and
Approved redistributing $10,000 of Springfest funds to the Springville Chamber of Commerce to promote local businesses.