Springville council address concerns over Big Springs Park playground

SPRINGVILLE — The Springville City Council addressed concerns about the playground at Big Springs Park during its meeting Monday.
The council approved for Parks and Rec Director Rick Hopkins to spend up to $50,000 addressing issues specifically related to the playground’s turf that was brought up by the insurance company that oversees the park.
“One of the concerns when our underwriter came out they noticed that there’s been some issues under the turf and on top of the turf, we’ve got some erosion and some issue that are going on under the turf that are causing tripping hazards,” Hopkins said, adding the underwriter witnessed a kid fall when making the report. “We’ve also just got some muddy issues and the stains and really the turf has had its life of about 10 years, it’s really become unsightly.”
Hopkins also noted, however, that turf is outrageously expensive but believes that mulch would be a more cost effective solution, paying no more than $50,000 to vendor Sluthers Recreation, LLC.
The council unanimously agreed that it is a safety issue that needs to be addressed immediately.
“You’re going to have to fix it or close it down. Either one of them, because it’s not safe,” Councilman Herbert Toles said.
Hopkins said it will be about three months before it can get done because the company is backed up, but he said the sooner they get on its calendar, the sooner they can get it done.
Mayor Thomas asked about any liability in keeping the playground open until it is fixed. City Attorney James Hill responded by saying there is some coverage with the Alabama Recreational Use Act, however, there is still some exposure and emphasized that the city needs to move forward with the project as quickly as possible.
Hopkins concluded by saying rather than closing the playground for the time being, the department can implement temporary solutions until the project is completed.