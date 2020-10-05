Springville comes up on short end of 4th-quarter scoring barrage, falls 54-41 at Southside

GADSDEN -- Springville saw its record fall to 3-3 on Friday, the result of a 54-41 loss to Southside-Gadsden.
With the game tied 28-all after three quarters, the teams spent the final 12 minutes trading scoring blows, with the Panthers getting the better of the exchange (three touchdowns to two) and gaining a 47-41 advantage.
Southside sealed the win with a 75-yard kickoff return for a TD.
Despite the loss, Tigers quarterback Pearson Baldwin had a huge night as he rushed for three touchdowns and threw two scoring passes to Ben Bianci.
Running back Daniel Smith also ran for a Springville touchdown.
Pearson ended the night with 255 passing yards and 141 rushing. Meanwhile, wide receiver Gage Fredrick also had some high points and finished with 137 yards receiving.
Springville will return home to face Pell City on Friday at 7 p.m.