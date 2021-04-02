Springville claims two straight wins over Oxford

Springville’s softball team added two more wins to its record after collecting back-to-back victories over the Oxford Yellow Jackets.
This was the Tigers' sixth straight win since defeating Vestavia Hills on March 12. They now sit at a 14-5 record.
Springville 6, Oxford 5: Springville held onto its first win against Oxford as the Yellow Jackets aimed for a battle, but fell short by a run.
Springville opened scoring with a five-run inning at the top of the fifth. Oxford followed up with two runs at the bottom of the inning.
By the sixth, the Tigers put the score at 6-2. The Yellow Jackets rallied with three runs, but couldn't add to it and Springville claimed the win.
Reagan Cornelius led her team in the circle, striking out seven for the day.
Graci Black and Makayln Kyser each drove in two RBIs in their three appearances at bat. They scored a run apiece.
Emmy Leopard put up a team-best of two runs.
Springville 12, Oxford 5: The Tigers quickly reclaimed Tuesday’s matchup following a five-run inning by the Yellow Jackets.
Going into the bottom of the fifth, Oxford held the advantage at 5-4. However, the Tigers drove in eight more runs by the final out. Meanwhile, Cornelius took control in the circle and allowed zero runs on two hits for the remainder of the game.
Bella Bullington went 3-for-3 at bat and put up two runs, including a solo home run.
McKenzie Brown was 2-for-2 at home plate with two runs of her own. Kyser also contributed two runs for the Tigers.