Springville claims county softball crown

Springville won the St. Clair County softball tournament championship Saturday.
The Tigers defeated Moody on Friday in the semifinals as Makalyn Kyser’s game-ending home run sealed a 7-4 win. The Tigers then clinched the title with a 4-0 win over St. Clair County High School.
Springville 7, Moody 4:
Kyser ended a thrilling win for the Tigers on Friday.
With the game tied 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth and two runners on bases, Kyser stepped up to the plate and hitting a home run to end it.
Moody started off strong, notching the first three runs of the game and keeping the advantage for the first four innings.
However, the Tiger’s closed the gap by the end of the fifth inning to tie the score and give them the opportunity to take the win.
Graci Black had two runs and two hits. Tatum Bartlett was 3-for-3 at the plate and scored a run.
Springville 4, St. Clair County 0:
After beating the Blue Devils in the semifinals, the Tigers clinched the tournament with a shutout of SCCHS.
Springville immediately took the advantage, scoring the first two runs of the game along with another two in the final inning to secure the win.
Tigers pitcher Bella Bullington allowed zero runs on three hits for the day.
Springville’s head coach Brandon Easterwood said it was nice to bring the county back together after not participating in the county tournament for the two previous seasons.
“Our girls were very motivated to play against county competition after the way our season ended last year. They knew this would be an opportunity to show others in the county how hard we work and how talented we are,” Easterwood said. “We recently lost a senior leader in Karli Davidson to a knee injury, and we are still learning how to win with a lot of young players.”
Easterwood added, “We faced a tug of war moment in the first game when Moody went up early. Our team didn’t hang their heads or quit, they responded and found a way to win.”