Springville claims championship in JV county volleyball tournament

ASHVILLE -- Springville took home the championship Saturday at the St. Clair County Junior Varsity Volleyball Tournament, hosted by Ashville High School.

St. Clair County was the runner-up. Ragland, Ashville and Moody also competed.

Springville’s Farrah Hawkins, Abbie Pearman, Emma Young and Bentley Fore were selected to the all-tournament team along with St. Clair County’s Morgan Holland, Keelyn Coshatt and Brynn Wilson.

Ragland’s Rylee Mickler and Conya Brewster also earned all-tournament nods, as did Ashville’s Kaydence Humphry and Zahkiyla Cook and Moody’s Hannah Rutledge.

