Springville City Council discusses increase in benefits for part-time employees

SPRINGVILLE — The Springville City Council met on July 6 for their rescheduled regular council meeting that fell on July 4. The 8 a.m. meeting included eight agenda items with a heavy discussion on the employee handbook, part-time positions and the benefits of those positions.
The employee handbook was brought up at the council meeting because of recent updates and changes made regarding the handbook. According to Springville’s attorney, James Hill, the changes were needed.
“It is updated for what Springville does today and I think it accurately reflects the way we want to govern the city,” Hill said.
Hill said one of the updates to the handbook included a bump in the probationary periods to a year. Those involved with fine-tuning the handbook also amended items to create personnel positions.
“We’ve gone through the whole document, updated it, cleaned it up,” Hill said. “There are areas that basically consensus was not reached.”
According to Hill an example of this would be providing pro rata benefits to part time employees. Currently, the handbook does not have pro rider benefits for part time employees.
During the discussion, it came to the council’s attention that Springville fire chief Richard Harvey was instrumental in highlighting the lack of benefits for part time employees.
Following Hill’s talk of the changes and updates to the handbook, the council addressed a few lingering questions regarding the pro rider benefits for the part time employees which included possible exemption and who it would apply to.
“Your exempt employees are going to be your department or primarily going to be your department heads that are considered exempt,” Hill said. “And they, this creates a mechanism. This creates a mechanism whereby we can pay overtime to those exempt employees, but exempt employees are not entitled to overtime.”
Hill said in addition to the changes being made regarding the handbook, a pay scale and longevity pay was included.
According to city clerk Lynn Porter, out of 55 full-time employees there are only 14 who have worked five years or more, collecting tenure.
“One of the things that’ll help that is the pay scale that we implement,” Hill said. “That’s one of the reasons you implement a pay scale is you show somebody that in seven years here’s what you’ll be making, in 10 years here’s what you’ll be making. I think there’s value in that.”
After the discussion carried on for some time the council decided to table the discussion for a later date before proceeding with the agenda.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved adopting resolution #2022-15 which is the electronic meeting policy;
—Approved adopting resolution #2022-16 which will change the name of Elaine Street;
—Approved resolution #2022-17 regarding procurement practices;
—Approved the purchase of cabinets for the court;
—Approved the purchase of software for the court; and
—Approved the creation of the interim clerk position.