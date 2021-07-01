Springville Cheer has successful first year at UCA cheer camp

The Springville High School varsity cheer team’s first year attending the Universal Cheerleaders Association cheer camp at Mississippi State proved to be a successful trip for the young athletes.
According to cheer coach and sponsor Ashley Morrison, the team placed second in sideline, second in cheer and third in camp routine. There were six teams from Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama in the Medium Varsity Division.
“This will be our second season as a 6A team,” Morrison said. “The girls excelled at learning new material to turn around and perform, building new stunts, dancing and crowd leading.”
Following the camp, Camille Acton, Abby Daniels, Lana James, Bre Miller, Kali Nolin and Abbie Otwell were chosen as All-American Cheerleaders. Meanwhile, Jo Murphree, Bre Miller, Kali Nolin, Camille Acton, and Lana James received bids to try out for the UCA staff.
Lana James, Camille Actin and Brooke Cross received the Pin-it-Forward Award.
Morrison said that they plan to compete at the regional and state levels of UCA’s Game Day Competitions in the fall, in addition to cheering on the Tigers football and basketball teams.