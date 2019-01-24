RAGLAND – The Springville Tigers seventh-grade boys’ team won the St. Clair County Jr. High Basketball Tournament Saturday, defeating Moody in the championship game.
The Blue Devils defeated the Odenville Saints to get to the title game.
Moody 52
Odenville 44
After a close first half, Moody pulled away in the second half to beat Odenville 52-44.
Moody was up 20-17 after the first quarter, but the Saints held a 33-29 lead at halftime.
The Blue Devils outscored Odenville 23-11 in the second half to pull out the victory.
Leading the Blue Devils was Blaine Burke with 25 points. Thomas Taylor netted 10 points while Charlie Kitts chipped in 8 points. Aden Johnson scored 4 points and AJ Madison had 3 points. Dax Phillips scored 2.
The Saints had three players in double figures and leading the way was Ryan Parker with 13 points. Dominic Hutchins and Briquon Lambert scored 10 points each while Mason Oglesby chipped in 6 points. Jeremiah Hall finished the game with 5 points.
Springville 41
Moody 28
In the championship game, Springville defeated Moody 41-28.
It was Moody that held a slim 6-5 lead after the first quarter, but the Tigers took control in the second quarter, taking a 17-10 lead into the halftime break.
By the end of the third quarter, Springville’s lead was 28-16, and they never looked back.
Leading the Tigers was Cam Carden with 18 points. Ben Wood pumped in 11 points; Zane Smith added 6 points. Kayden Hanrahan totaled 4 points, while Mahlon Alverson scored 2 points.
Leading Moody was Burke with 13 points. Johnson netted 7 points, and Madison scored 5 points. Taylor had 3 points.
Springville’s Cam Carden was named tournament MVP. The All-Tournament Team includes Ben Wood, Jake Isbell and Zane Smith from Springville; Blaine Burke, Thomas Taylor and Charlie Kitts from Moody; and Mason Oglesby and Ryan Parker from Odenville.
