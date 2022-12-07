Springville boys survive overtime showdown against Leeds

SPRINGVILLE— It looked like Springville’s Tyler Harrison sealed the win when he knocked down a 3-point shot to give the Tigers a 2-possession lead with a minute left in regulation.
As it turned out, the Tigers needed him to come through one more time, which he did when he drilled the and-1 free throw with 2:38 left to play in overtime. Springville held on from there to secure a 46-41 overtime victory over Leeds.
“Yeah, we made the plays we had to make,” Springville coach Brandon Easterwood said. “I thought we left a lot of plays out on the floor too. I thought that we played, our effort was good, our execution wasn’t the best.”
Harrison finished with a game-high 17 points. Kendarrius Jones, who scored a team-high 13 points for Leeds, was the only other player to finish in double figures.
It was Jones who responded with a 3-pointer of his own with 50.4 seconds left in regulation. Then Leeds’ Tabari Davis knocked down the shot that tied things up 38-38 and ultimately sent the game to overtime with only 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
“We made a lot of plays down the stretch,” Leeds coach Jeremiah Millington said. “Like that game right there, even though you lose by 5 in overtime to a region opponent, so many positives we can take. … The fight and the plays that we made in the crucial moments, and when we made them, stick out.”
What to know
— Springville’s Collin Lockhart made several plays late in the game to secure the victory, starting with his assist on Harrison’s shot with 2:38 left in overtime. Lockhart also knocked down 3 of 4 free throws taken in consecutive trips to the line in the final 20 seconds of overtime.
— Lockhart earned his trips to the line late largely because of his ability to secure contested rebounds, which forced Leeds to foul him. Lockhart grabbed at least 6 rebounds in the win, but he likely finished with more to pace the Tigers.
— Both teams struggled with free throws. Springville converted 4 of 16 free-throw attempts across the fourth quarter and overtime. Leeds wasn’t any better, converting only 2 of 10 attempts during the same stretch.
— Davis probably paced his team in rebounds. He finished with at least five, likely more.
Who said
— Easterwood on Lockhart: “He has led us in offensive rebounds tremendously all year. He gets after it on the boards, he’s got a high motor so he’s a good player.”
— Millington on Jones: “We ask him to be aggressive and I think tonight he was being a little passive as far as looking to attack and looking to get his. He was looking more to facilitate early and then he started getting more aggressive. They did a really good job of collapsing and keeping everything out of the paint and taking charges. Which, anytime you get a couple of charges early it affects the mindset.”
— Millington on if Leeds can gain confidence from the loss: “Confidence yes, moral victory no. To your point, I mean confident with this group right now it’s our fourth game of the year. So we really don’t know what we have 100 percent. So we are kind of learning as we go. We are learning as coaches. We are learning the guys, learning what they can do in crucial moments, so this game is only going to help us.”
Next up
— Springville (6-3, 1-0 in area) hosts St. Clair County on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
— Leeds (2-2, 1-1) travels to Moody on Friday night at 7:30.