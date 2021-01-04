Springville boys suffer 1st loss, now 16-1

After a 13-game winning streak, the Springville Tigers suffered their first loss of the season, against Boaz, 58-55. The teams faced off in the championship game of the Gaston Christmas Tournament.
Before walking away with the runner-up trophy, Springville defeated both Piedmont (62-53) and Scottsboro (55-50).
The Tigers followed up the tournament with three more wins, pushing their record to 16-1.
Boaz
Down 44-29 in the fourth quarter, the Tigers saw their rally fall short despite putting 24 points before the final buzzer.
Springville’s Ben Bianchi compiled a double-double with 29 points and 11 rebounds. Larry Winston contributed 12 points for the Tigers.
Keaton Kennedy and Chadan Hamilton both scored 16 points for Boaz.
Piedmont
Bianchi led with 17 points and eight rebounds as the Tigers opened the tournament with a win, while Luke Richardson followed with 12 points. Garrett Howard pulled down 10 rebounds for the Tigers.
Meanwhile, Piedmont’s Alex Odam and Luke Bussey scored 18 points apiece.
The Tigers outrebounded Piedmont 32-18.
Scottsboro
The Tigers came back from a 10-point deficit at halftime.
In the final half, Springville’s defense kept the Wildcats’ scoring to a minimum. Scottsboro managed only single-digit points in each of the final two quarters.
Bianchi led with 19 points and contributed seven rebounds. Chase Higgins and Jake Goolsby followed with eight points apiece.