Springville boys sneak past Southside

The Springville Tigers beat the Southside Panthers 40-38 at home Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 6A, Area 13 tournament. The Tigers will face the Oxford Yellow Jackets in Friday's finals at 6 p.m.
While the Panthers went into halftime with a four-point advantage, Springville rallied in the second half, outscoring Southside 17-6 in the third quarter.
While the Panthers tried to take the game back, closing the gap by two points, the Tigers’ defense didn't allow them any closer.
Head coach Jeff Smith said his team’s defense and rebounding in the final quarter made the difference.
“We just didn’t execute (offensively) as well as we needed to in the fourth, having a few turnovers, but we got that defensive stop at the end, so, all's well that ends well,” Smith said.
Cason Kersch led his team in scoring with 11 points, while Jake Goolsby followed with nine.
Pearson Baldwin also led his team with seven rebounds along with eight points for his team.
Now comes Oxford on the road. The Yellow Jackets are ranked fourth in 6A, while Springville is unranked.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to rebound with them and take care of the ball and shoot a lot better,” Smith said.