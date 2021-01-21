Springville boys pick up two more wins, improve 20-3

The Springville Tigers picked up two more boys basketball wins after hosting Ashville and Leeds this week. The Tigers scored a 59-27 victory over the Bulldogs on Monday followed by a 57-34 win over the Green Wave on Tuesday.
Ashville
Springville’s defense proved itself during Monday night’s matchup against Ashville as the Bulldogs managed only single-digit points for each quarter of the game.
The Tigers held a 31-16 advantage at halftime and continued to build their lead afterward.
Jake Goolsby led Springville with 11 points. He also pulled down a team-best six rebounds.
Pearson Baldwin and Garrett Howard contributed 10 points each, while Chase Higgins netted eight.
Meanwhile, Jacob Wilson led the Bulldogs in scoring with seven points.
Leeds
The Tigers quickly gained an early lead over the Green Wave in Tuesday night’s matchup, pulling ahead 27-11 by halftime before closing out the win in the second half.
Pearson Baldwin led Springville in scoring with 15 points, while Gavin Gooch followed Baldwin with nine.
The Green Wave’s Chris Davidson led his team in scoring with 11 points.
The Tigers will play in the St. Clair County basketball tournament Jan. 26-30. Moody is the host.