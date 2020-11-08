Springville boys, girls win St. Clair cross country titles, will compete in 6A state meet (with photos)

SPRINGVILLE -- The Springville Tigers boys and girls swept top honors at the St. Clair Cross Country Championships on Oct. 21.
St. Clair County was runner-up in the boys race, while Ashville finished second on the girls side. Moody also participated.
Seven runners from the Springville boys team placed in the top 10, with Jake Harned (18 minutes, 34.3 seconds) coming in first in the 5K race, and Pete Harned (18:45.9) taking second. The field included 42 runners.
Out of 19 total runners for the girls, Springville’s Beth Ann Tucker (20:27.0) placed first, and Gracie Matthews (21:07.2) followed closely behind, claiming second.
Both Springville teams went on to compete in the Class 6A, Section 5 race, where the girls placed third out of six schools, while the boys placed fourth out of eight. Both teams qualified for the 6A state meet.
For the girls race, Tucker once again placed first individually with a time of 19:57.95, while Mathews finished third with a time of 20:07.40 out of 58 total runners.
Pete Harned had Springville’s fastest time of 19:19.38 on the boys side, putting him at 14th place overall out of 76 runners.
“I am very pleased with my teams,” head coach Stephen Watson. “The girls are a much stronger team than they were last year, and the same with my boys.”
Watson said he has a young boys team that is performing well, and he expects the school to continue to have a strong team for more years to come.
“Our goal is to get in the top 10 this first year in the 6A (state championship) race; that would be a major accomplishment,” Watson said.
Both Springville teams will compete in the state championship race at the Oakville Indian Mounds Park & Museum in Moulton on Nov. 14.