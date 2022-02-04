Springville boys, girls cruise past Leeds before heading into area play

LEEDS — The Springville basketball teams ended the season on a high note as they each defeated Leeds on Friday. The girls team will go on to face Pell City in area play on Monday while the boys will do the same with Southside on Tuesday.
Springville girls 52, Leeds 20: The girls team cruised past Leeds Friday to take away their last regular season win.
Springville jumped out to an early lead 12-0 halfway into the first quarter. While the Greenwave had multiple shot opportunities, the Tigers limited the Greenwave to no points going into the second quarter 24-0. Springville continued to out-rebound Leeds throughout the rest of the half, keeping second chance shots to a minimum.
Selah Larson put the first two points on the board for the Greenwave in the second quarter. Katelyn Sims and Zoie Galloway also pushed the score up for Leeds before heading into halftime 26-5.
Both teams later put the score at 45-13 by the end of the third before Springville eventually put the game away.
Head coach Warren House said he saw some positives from his team on the court.
“We converted some turnovers, got some shots early, we rebounded well,” he said. “We’re trying to work on some things and get ready for Monday’s game. We’ll see them done but we didn’t necessarily see them done (tonight).”
Olivia Carroll led the Tigers in scoring with 10 points followed by Farrah Hawkins who put up nine. Abbie Talton and Makalyn Kyser also boosted their team with eight apiece.
Jazmyn Mcgee and Sims were both the top scorers for Leeds with five points each.
Springville boys 68, Leeds 42: The boys also topped off the week with a win over Leeds to end their regular season before heading into area play.
The Tigers again jumped out for an early lead as Springville finished the first quarter 20-7 and later pulled away 41-16 by halftime. The Greenwave tried to tighten the score 55-30 by the end of the third, but the Tigers were able to put the game away for the win.
Boys’ head coach Jeremy Monceaux said he’s impressed with how his team has performed at the end of the season.
“We talked before the game about putting a stamp on the season and finishing well,” he said. “You see a lot of teams who make a run in the playoffs that always play well at the end of the season and I think we’re playing really good basketball right now and tonight was a really good performance.”
Ayden Walton was the top scorer for the Tigers with 14 points. Gavin Gooch also helped his team with 11 while Amari Cowan chipped in nine.
For Leeds, Jamal Jordan led with 11 points and Ford Barnes followed with eight.