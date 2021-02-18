Springville boys finish season strong, 25-7

The Springville boys basketball team fell in a Wednesday sub-regional game at Huffman, 69-39.
The Vikings jumped out to an early lead and held it for the rest of the game.
The Tigers kicked off their season with a strong 13-game win streak and finished with 25 wins to seven losses.
“We played hard, got a lot of good shots, but they just weren't falling tonight. We battled under the boards as we always do,” Springville head coach Jeff Smith said. “We are proud of our team and the season we've had.”
Jake Goolsby led his team with nine points and six rebounds.
Amari Cowan also contributed six points, while Gavin Gooch and Pearson Baldwin each netted five for the Tigers.