Springville boys finish out season after loss to Huffman

BIRMINGHAM — The Springville Tigers took the No. 3-ranked 6A team to the edge of elimination on Tuesday night’s Sub-Regional state tournament game, but it wasn’t quite enough.
In the end, Huffman survived a game Tigers squad 57-54 and moves on to play Homewood on February 17 at 10:30 a.m.
For Springville, Derek Moore had 23 points, while Cason Kersh pumped in 12. Garrett Howard added seven and Gavin Gooch scored five.
The Tigers end coach Jeremy Monceaux’s first season in Springville with a 26-6 overall record and as runners-up in 6A Area 13.