Springville boys fall to Oxford, finish second in area

The Springville boys fell Monday night to the Class 6A Oxford Yellow Jackets 51-43. The Tigers finished second in the 6A Area 13 division and now stand at 20-4.
Both teams held the lead multiple times throughout the first half. However, the Yellow Jackets regrouped and rallied in the second half to take the lead for the remainder of the game.
“We were proud of our team effort,” Springville head coach Jeff Smith said. “We have to clean up the turnovers and be tougher under the boards. We could not overcome the 15 points from the free throw line.”
Carson Kersh led the Tiger’s in scoring with 12 points, along with Amari Cowan who netted nine.
The Tigers will host Hayden High School on Monday. Tip-off will be 6 p.m.