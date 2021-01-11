Springville boys drop two, Moody improves record

The Springville boy's basketball team failed to secure a win during the first week of the new year.
The Tigers (16-3) came close, but the Moody Blue Devils rallied in the final quarter to walk away with a 53-49 win on Jan. 5.
The Tigers led the Blue Devils for most of the first three quarters. However, Moody (11-7) managed to find its footing and ended the third quarter with a 40-39 lead over Springville.
The Blue Devils held on to the lead for the remainder of the game.
Cieone Reaves scored a team-high 16 points for the Blue Devils, with teammate Landon Echols following behind with 13.
Reaves also finished with six rebounds and five assists.
Together, Ben Bianchi and Jake Goolsby contributed 30 total points for the Tigers, with Bianchi scoring 17. The duo also contributed five rebounds apiece.
Gavin Gooch finished with a team-high six rebounds.
"It's always a good win when you can beat Springville," Moody head coach Chad Bates said. "Coach Smith has a great program. [Springville's players] are always well-coached and great athletes, so it was a great win for our guys."
The Tigers ended last week with a 50-35 loss to the Oxford Yellow Jackets on Jan. 7. This is Springfield's first year as a 6A school, and it was the first year the boys would take on the Yellow Jackets in a divisional matchup.
Bianchi continued to lead his team in scoring with 13 points. Pearson Baldwin finished with a team-high five rebounds.