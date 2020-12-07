Springville boys down county rival Moody

The Springville Tigers walked away with another win after defeating Moody 49-43 on Nov. 30.
The Tigers led 9-6 after a quarter and stretched the margin to 23-10 at halftime. The Blue Devils close the gap to 35-31 entering the final period.
Carson Kersh led the Tigers with 14 points. Ben Bianchi followed with nine points and nine rebounds.
Springville’s Larry Winston dished out 10 assists and closed with seven points.
Meanwhile, Ceione Reaves led the Blue Devils with 16 points. Payton Ingram contributed 15.
“We’re still committing too many turnovers, (but) that is something we are trying to work on everyday at practice. Some of the strengths of the game, I thought, were rebounding -- that was a big key -- and we scored a few more points from the foul line, which was also the key,” Springville head coach Jeff Smith said.
Springville recorded 31 rebounds and limited Moody to 18. Both teams shot roughly 50 percent from the field and 3-point line.
Smith said it feels good to have a successful start to the season.
“The overall goal is to keep getting better,” Smith said.
Springville was 6-0 after a win over St. Clair County on Friday, Dec. 4.
The Springville boys and girls will face Alexandria at home Dec. 10 and then Pell City at home Dec. 12.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils will travel to St. Clair County on Dec. 11.