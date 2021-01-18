Springville boys dominate the Panthers

The Springville Tigers added two more wins to their record to improve 18-3 after defeating both the Southside Panthers and Pell City Panthers.
Southside
Springville cruised past the Southside Panthers in a 53-34 Victory on Tuesday, Jan. 12. The Tigers immediately jumped into the lead and notched onto it for the remainder of the matchup to walk away with the win.
Carson Kersh led his team with 14 points along with Ben Bianchi who contributed 10 points and a team best of nine rebounds. Gavin Gooch also went on to net eight points for his team.
Meanwhile, Michael Rich Jr. led the Panthers overall with 12 points.
Pell City
The Tigers ended their week on a high note after adding an eighteenth win to their record in a victory over Pell City High School on Friday.
The Tigers jumped out for an early lead to go into halftime 24-10 and ended the game with the 55-31 win.
Springville’s defense managed to keep the Black Panther’s scoring at bay, allowing Pell City to score no more than seven points for the first three quarters.
Jake Goolsby led his team offensively with 11 points along with Chase Higgins who contributed 10 points and led with five rebounds.
The Tigers will host Leeds High School on Tuesday, Jan. 19, followed by Briarwood Christian on Thursday, Jan. 21.