Springville boys collect six consecutive wins

The Springville Tigers had a successful week after scoring three straight wins, including two against county competitors Ashville and Pell City.
The Tigers also collected a win against Hewitt Trussville. This increased the Tigers' win streak to six straight, putting them at 10-2 overall and undefeated in the area.
Springville 67, Ashville 15: The Tigers jumped out for an early lead against the Bulldogs, limiting Ashville to 15 points for the game.
Derek Moore led with 12 points and seven rebounds. Ty Harrison put up 11 points and another seven rebounds for the Tigers.
Ayden Walton posted nine, while Amari Cowen put up eight.
Springville 42, Pell City 36: The Tigers took on the Pell City Panthers, coached by Springville’s former head coach, Jeff Smith. After a tough battle between the two region teams, Springville came out on top.
Just one point short of a double-double, Derek Moore led his team once again with nine points and 11 rebounds. Meanwhile, Collin Lockard at Gavin Gooch posted eight points apiece.
Springville 62, Hewitt Trussville 45: The Tigers finished off the week strong after taking down Hewitt-Trussville.
After sitting out for the first part of the season due to an injury, Cason Kersch led his team with 13 points with five rebounds against the Huskies. Moore followed behind with 11 points.
Head coach Jeremy Monceaux said he was proud of how his team competed last week.
“We have been really good on the defensive end of the floor which is why we have been able to win some games,” he said. “If we can figure some things out offensively, we have a chance to be a tough out before it’s all said and done. But it’s a long season, and we are taking it one game at a time. But last week was a lot of fun with some great wins for our community.”