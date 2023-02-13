Springville boys claim state championship at indoor track meet

Springville's 4x800 relay team couldn't have gotten off to a much worse start in the 2023 AHSAA Indoor State Championships on Feb. 4 when lead runner Houston Colley found himself cut off and fell behind the pack at the start.
“I was nervous before the dadgum race started, and I don’t normally do that. … But yeah, my heart kind of sunk a little bit," Springville coach Stephen Watson said.
But Colley had no intention of letting a state championship slip away so easily. He fought his way around the group ahead of him and made up enough ground that the Tigers were in sixth place when he handed the baton off.
His teammates took it from there, and Springville anchor David Robles crossed the finish line with a time of 8:24.62, which was about six seconds shy of the school record time they set the week before, but more than enough to secure the school’s first indoor championship in a while.
“It was a group that was driven and had heart. … They showed a lot of character not giving up,” Watson said.
Cole Broome, Springville’s second runner in the relay, put the Tigers in second place when he handed his baton off. Then Elliot Denard put the team in first moments before he handed it off to Robles, who extended the lead down the stretch to give the Tigers more than a 5-second cushion at the finish line.
That win wasn't the only thing the Tigers had to celebrate that weekend.
Colley and Broome each broke the school record in the 800-meter indoor when they finished with times of 2:03.38 and 2:03.64, respectively, to finish 11th and 13th.
If it was in doubt before, Robles cemented his place as the best distance runner Watson coached in his 30-year career when he finished second in the 1600-meter and eighth in the 3200-meter.
“It’s not just about his stamina for the mile and 2-mile, Watson said. "He has leg turnover, he has good leg speed. … He can hit his pace, and he finishes. He really worked on the kick, and the kick in a distance race is really important. You’ve got to maintain your pace, but to be able to have a finish after doing that means that you’ve worked.”
The runners weren’t the only ones celebrating. Springville jumper Ayden Walton finished fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 43-01.00.
Watson said Walton was actually disappointed in himself at the meet, perhaps because he finished one place short of scoring when he took ninth in the long jump. However, the coach said he quickly reminded Walton that he was only practicing once a week due to basketball which is a limitation most of his opponents didn't face.
"I thought he had a very good jumping season because it is going to be a springboard for him for outdoor," Watson said.
Those placements helped the Springville boys finish eighth overall in Class 4-5A.
It's probably no coincidence that Watson's numbers for the outdoor season are higher than ever during his five years with the program as an assistant and head coach.
“People see the success in it, and they are going to want to be a part of it," he said.
With their continued dedication, the coach is optimistic that the girls' team will celebrate similar success in the coming years after the girls' 4x800 meter relay finished eighth at the state meet.
Especially considering the youth present on the relay team in freshman Carmen McMaster and eighth graders Avery Daniel and Felicity Bentley.
The lone upperclassman on the scoring relay was junior Claire Hutchinson.
“She has some really good leadership qualities about her, and it is just her personality,” Watson said. “She kind of influences them, and she is pretty good at keeping them calm.”
Since their eighth-place finish, the coach said he’s already seen a change in the group.
“They are starting to get confidence,” Watson said. “It is a confidence thing. Once you get confidence, it kind of helps you say well, I can push through these workouts, and I can put a little bit more on myself so that I can get better. Now we got a taste of it.”