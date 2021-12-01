Springville boys and girls teams collect wins over Moody

SPRINGVILLE — The Springville boys and girls basketball teams collected a win each as they hosted county rival Moody on Tuesday. The girls team improved to 4-3 while the boys are now at 5-2. Meanwhile, the Moody girls record dropped to an even 2-2 with the boys team at 6-4.
Springville girls 66, Moody 47: While Moody held the lead for much of the first half, Springville found ways to make up for lost ground to take the win.
Moody held the lead finishing out the first quarter 17-16 and kept the lead until the end of the half when the Tigers jumped back 33-29.
By the second half, Springville came out ready to take the win, pulling away 47-34 by the end of the third and sealing the win by 19 points.
Springville’s Abbie Talton not only led with 23 points for the Tigers, but also recorded her 1,000th career point by the end of the matchup.
Bella Bullington also had a record night, posting 17 points for Springville. while Farrah Hawkins contributed 13.
Moody’s Maddie Barfield led her team offensively with 12 points, while Destiny Chattman followed with 11. Tori Pyles scored 10.
Springville boys 48, Moody 36: While the Blue Devils put up a fair fight, the Tigers' defense proved to be the difference maker during Tuesday's game.
Springville jumped out to an early lead at 14-6 by the end of the first quarter and pulled away to 28-14 by half time, limiting Moody to single digit points for most of the first half.
While Moody continued to try to close the gap, the Tigers still maintained a 10 point lead by the end of the third 36-25 and held onto the lead for the win.
Derek Moore led the Tigers with 15 points, while Amari Cowan put up seven.
For Moody, Caden Helms led with 15 points. Morgan Pinkney put up seven, while Davion Dozier scored six.
Both Springville teams will host their second county game this week as they take on St. Clair County High School on Thursday while Moody will host a regional matchup against Alexandria.