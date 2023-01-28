Springville avenges earlier losses against Moody with dominant performance in county championship

MOODY — Springville was so close to beating Moody in the first two meetings this season that the Tigers could practically taste it.
Instead, Moody won both matchups by a total of 5 points, but there was nothing close about Saturday’s meeting in the county championship game. Springville’s Farrah Hawkins saw to that when she scored a game-high 20 points in the Tiger’s 61-28 victory over the Blue Devils.
“The other two times, I don’t think we were focused enough, and this time we came for blood,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins was named the MVP of the tournament after she scored 41 points across the Tigers’ three wins this week, but the senior saved her best performance for last.
Against Moody, Hawkins dominated both ends of the floor as evidenced by her game-high 8-plus steals. She also hauled in at least six rebounds, second on the team only to junior Bella Bullington, who finished with at least seven.
“I feel like she played really well,” Hawkins said of Bullington. “I feel like I know if they are collapsing in on me, I can pass it to Bella, and she’s going to shoot it and make it. She can shoot 3s as well. She don't do it, but she can shoot 3s."
Bullington finished the game with 12 points giving her more than 30 in the tournament. Bullington joined Hawkins on the St. Clair All-County Tournament team alongside teammates Leah Bowden and Abby Byrd.
The win extends Springville’s streak of consecutive county championships to seven. Coach Warren House decided to tell the team exactly how long the streak was earlier in the week, but he made it clear to the players that it shouldn’t impact this weekend's results.
"I tell them that is what last year's teams have done,” House said. “That is not your legacy. What are you going to do with your legacy? You need to get out there and do your own thing so somebody can talk about you in there."
What to know
— Moody point guard Tori Pyles picked up her third foul with 18 seconds left in the first quarter, sending her to the bench for the entire second period. At the time, Springville held a 22-6 lead. The gap didn’t really increase significantly at the break when the Tigers led 39-13, but it was clear Moody’s offense struggled to advance the ball and run plays in the absence of one of, if not the, team’s top scorers.
— Despite her lengthy absence, Pyles finished with a team-high seven points alongside Tarryn Woodall, who also grabbed at least seven rebounds.
— Pyles was joined on the All-County Tournament team by fellow Blue Devils Emma Kile and Ragan Hodges.
Who said
— Moody coach Rebecca Davis described why Springville is such a tough matchup on Friday night: “I feel like it doesn’t have to be said, but I am going to say it. They are one of the best-coached teams in the state, and I have the utmost respect for him. So No. 1 it starts with him, and then he has players that understand where they are supposed to be.”
— House on Bullington’s performances lately: "She is just taking more control of what she is doing. And sometimes it wasn't a take control thing, and now it is coming because she is doing things, I won't say more authority, but she knows she is supposed to do it. There's no, should I do this. She is not second-guessing anymore."
— House on the difference between this game and the last two meetings: "When Pyles got in foul trouble, that changes a lot for them. … but I feel like there were a lot of things we did better in this one that we didn't do in the previous two."
— House on what he expects if his team meets Moody again in the area tournament: "It should just come down to a good barn burner, if we play again."
Next up
— Moody hosts Westminster Oak Mountain on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
— Springville hosts Gadsden City on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.