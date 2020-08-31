Springville Alfa scholarship winners announced

SPRINGVILLE -- Congratulations to the 2020 Alfa Foundation scholarship recipients from Springville: Kaila Posey, University of Alabama at Birmingham, nursing, and Ashlea Posey, University of Alabama Birmingham, mathematics.
The Alfa Foundation granted $1,000 scholarships to students for use during the 2020-21 academic year. The scholarships may go towards tuition, fees, books or supplies.
The Davis Lake Fire District will hold its annual Labor Day barbecue sale Thursday, Sept. 3, and Friday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 5, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Boston butts or a slab of ribs are $30 each. All meat is cooked, frozen and vacuum sealed. To place an order, please call 205-467-3533. You will be called back to confirm your order. The barbecue will be at Station #1 at 221 Marietta Road in Springville, directly across from the National Guard Armory.
All proceeds go toward operating expenses and equipment for the fire district. Donations may be tax deductible. Please check with your tax preparer.
Music & Movement at the Springville Public Library is each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. with Helen Taylor of Springville Music. Join the Storytime Group on Facebook to watch weekly videos with interactive songs and activities.
The last day for regular open hours for the splash pad was Wednesday, Aug. 19. The splash pad is now open only Saturdays and Sundays.
Remember, all news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week, cheers!