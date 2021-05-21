Springville advances in state tourney after 10-3 win over Saraland

The Springville Tigers came out on top with a 10-3 victory over Saraland in the first game of the Class 6A state tournament today.
Despite allowing three runs in the opening inning, the Tigers limited the Spartans to no runs for the rest of the game.
Cornelius allowed no runs on one hit for the four innings she worked. She recorded nine strikeouts for the day.
By the end of the third, the Tigers rallied to even the score 3-3 with a solo home run by Makalyn Kyser. The team followed up with four runs in the fourth and three in the sixth secured the win.
Kyser also batted a two run home in the sixth. She led with three total RBIs. Kyser and McKenzie Brown contributed three runs apiece and were both 2-for-3 from the plate.
Tatum Bartlett and Bella Bullington also boosted their team with two runs each.
The Tigers will take on Athens in the next game at 12:30 p.m. today at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.