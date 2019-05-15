Springfest will be this Saturday, May 18, from 3-9 p.m. at Big Springs Park on Main Street. The event is sponsored by the Springville Area Chamber of Commerce. There will be free events with live music, food, arts and crafts and more. Come on out and join in the fun.
Congratulations to the Springville High School boys’ soccer team that finished runner-up to Briarwood Christian in the Class 4A-5A state championship.
Love Your Library this May: On May 18, another Genealogy with local historian Kathy Burttram called “Digging Deeper into the Roots of Your Family Tree” will be at 10:30 a.m. in the main library. On Tuesday, May 21, the Summer Reading registration begins for the entire family. Call the library for more information at 205-467-2339. On Thursday, May 23, Preschool Storytime for children under 7 will be at 10:30 a.m. in the library annex.
Camp Bluebird (an adult cancer camp) was held recently with a Roaring ’20s theme at the Springville Camp and Conference. Morgan Swaim, Terese Cocker, Lindsey Bowen, Emma Salas and Dionne Lowe donated their time and talent styling hair, painting nails and applying makeup to make the campers feel gorgeous. Springville should be proud of those in the community serving others.