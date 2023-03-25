Spring Fashion Show and Luncheon April 11

The Springville Preservation Society presents the 2023 Spring Fashion Show and Luncheon.
April Showers Bring May Flowers on Tuesday, April 11.
Doors open 10:45 a.m. at the Springville Methodist Church on Main Street.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Springville Museum, Ole Post Office and Nichols Nook.
Participating businesses are Ole Post Office, Silver Linings Boutique, Gingham Tiger and Nichols Nook Coffee Shop.
Emcee for the event is Lauren Isley, 2023 Miss Springville. Entertainment is provided by Lauren Isley, Christy Wolf and Cady Digiacomo.
The Springville Senior Center is having a Gift Basket Drawing at the Spring Craft Sale on Friday, March 31.
For each $5 donation, you get two chances to win the Gift Basket valued at more than $50. Proceeds are split between Springville Senior Center Building Fund and Showers of Blessings.
Tickets can be purchased at the Springville Senior Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Alex Cannant, a volunteer fire fighter For Davis Lake Fire District was seriously injured in a head-on collision Jan.17. He was released from the hospital and is now in rehab.
A Bingo, Fundraiser Bingo 4 Alex, is slated for Friday April 7, from 6 to 10 p.m., at the Springville VFW, 101 Camp Road, Springville.
Come join us for an evening of fun. All monies raised will go toward Alex's medical expenses.
Till next week. Cheers!