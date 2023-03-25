Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 to include 7 new members

The St. Clair County Sports Hall of Fame recently announced its Class of 2023 will include seven members.
The newest members include Wynton “W.T.” Benefield (Pell City), Maurice Bothwell (Ashville), Bruce Breland (Victory Christian), Joe Carpenter (Ragland), Tommy Doyle (Pell City), Jennifer Lee (Pell City), and William “Buddy” Lucas (St. Clair County).
The 19th annual banquet is Saturday, May 13, at 6 p.m. at the Moody Civic Center. Tickets are $15 each.
Keep reading to meet the inductees:
Wynton “W.T.” Benefield
He graduated from Lanett High School in 1965. Benefield played football at Lanett and was a member of the 1963 championship team that was a perfect 10-0.
He earned his bachelor's degree from Auburn in 1971 and his master’s degree from JSU in 1979. He also attended Southern Union and Troy.
His coaching career started at Auburn High School in 1968. He also coached at Lanett, Pisgah, Jacksonville, Wedowee and Ft. Payne before spending the next 28 years (1979-2007) at Pell City High School. He coached football, basketball, and track & field.
He and his wife, Gail, have two children and two grandchildren.
Maurice Bothwell
He graduated from Ashville High School in 1984. Bothwell ran track, but basketball was his favorite sport.
As an All-County basketball player, Bothwell averaged 13 points and eight assists per game. He also won a defensive basketball award for three consecutive years, from 1982 through 1984.
Bothwell and his wife Alita live in Ashville and have two children and four grandchildren.
For the past 15 years, Bothwell has worked for the City of Ashville in the water department and street department.
Bruce Breland
Bruce Breland graduated from Berry High School in 1975. He earned a baseball scholarship to Auburn and played on the Tiger baseball team that won the SEC title. He graduated from Auburn in 1979.
For the next 43 years, Breland coached football, 37 years as head football coach and athletic director at places like Coosa Valley Academy, Bessemer Academy, Gresham Jr. High, Fultondale High, Shelby County High, Woodlawn High, Alma Bryant High, and the last four years at Victory Christian School in Pell City.
While at some of the smaller schools during his career, Breland was also the basketball and baseball coach.
Breland and his wife Donna have two children and two grandchildren.
Joe Carpenter
Joe Carpenter graduated from Pickens Academy in 1978. After two years at Brewer St. Jr. College, he transferred to Jacksonville State, where he received his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in education.
His coaching and teaching career started in 1983 at White Plains High. From 1984-1992, he coached at Ragland High where he coached football, basketball and track. He led the girl's track team to the 1989 state title and the boy's track team to the 1991 state runner-up title. As the varsity boy's basketball coach, he led them to three county championships and 119 total wins.
Carpenter became a coach at Cedar Bluff High in 1993 and started the girl's track program in 1996. He led them to seven state titles.
He retired from coaching and teaching at Cedar Bluff this past summer. He has two children.
Tommy Doyle
Tommy Doyle graduated from Pell City High School in 1977, where he played football and baseball. As quarterback and defensive back for the Panther football team, he was named permanent team captain and MVP during his senior year.
Doyle lettered in baseball at Jeff State and then lettered in football at Troy State University. He graduated from Auburn University in 1984.
Doyle spent 31 years as a teacher and coach at Duran Jr. High School. He was the athletic director and head football coach all 31 years, the head basketball coach for 20 years, the head track coach for two years and the head baseball coach for one year.
Doyle and his wife, Genia, live in Pell City and have two children.
Jennifer Lee
Jennifer Lee graduated from Morrow Sr. High School in 1989. She was the team captain on the 1989 state championship basketball team and was named 2nd Team All-State player.
She attended the University of North Alabama in 1993 and earned her master’s degree in 1995.
Her teaching and coaching careers started at Oak Park Middle School in 1995. She then went to Pinson Valley High School in 1998 before going to Pell City High School in 2009. She has been the varsity girls’ basketball coach, and the boy's & girl's cross-country coach since the very beginning.
Lee became the assistant athletic director in 2017 and the boys & girls tennis coach in 2018.
Lee and her husband, Wayne, have two children.
William “Buddy” Lucas
William “Buddy” Lucas graduated from St. Clair County High School in 1985, where he played football, basketball and baseball. He was also named Salutatorian of his class.
Lucas played football for four years, making All-County three years and All-State his senior year as quarterback. He also played baseball for four years, making All-County for two years. He played basketball five years.
Lucas was class president, Who’s Who Among High School Students, FFA, Beta Club President, and had perfect attendance all through school. He was also in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Lucas graduated from Jacksonville State University in 1991.
He and his wife Tammy live at Greystone in Birmingham and have one daughter.
He currently works for Steris Instrument Management Services.