TALLADEGA -- As Talladega gets ready for the first round of municipal elections next month, the construction of a splash pad is looking like it will be one of the major issues facing the candidates for City Council.
There have already been lengthy debates surrounding the best location for the facility (with the former golf course winning out), and now there are questions about whether it is a wise investment at all.
In the last several years, similar facilities have been built in nearby municipalities, including Pell City, Moody and Springville. Representatives of all three cities have been happy with the results they have seen so far.
While all three are self-sufficient, Pell City Manager Brian Muenger pointed out that it was not reasonable to expect the facility to “recoup a seven-figure investment. It is highly utilized and it is a quality of life improvement; it’s good to see it getting lots of use, but I can’t imagine a business plan that would involve paying back the principal.
“Quality of life is the driving factor, and it has definitely added to quality of life.”
A $3 per head, plus pavilion rentals, the Pell City splash pad breaks even or turns a small profit yearly. “You need some high school or college adults to help keep the kids in line, and (there are) electrical and chemical costs,” Muenger said.
While the splash pads are a municipal service that is not expected to pay back the initial investment, they are self-sufficient, according to the officials who spoke with The Daily Home.
Mike Staggs, parks and recreation director for the city of Moody, said Moody’s splash pad is in its fourth season.
“It does not generate a ton of revenue, but it does provide recreational opportunities, and we have been able to meet our operating costs the last couple of years,” he said. “We charge people over 2 years old $2 per person, whether they are actually using the splash pad or not. Or you can buy an armband that will let you come and go all day. You can also rent pavilions for parties or you can rent out the whole facility after hours.
“That brings in enough money for us to cover maintenance and operations. I don’t know if we could cover everything off just admissions alone. Pavilion rentals definitely help out.”
The pavilions are also a major draw in Pell City, and in Springville, according to Assistant Parks and Recreation Coordinator Rick Hopkins.
“The pavilion rentals are probably the biggest source of revenue,” he said. “Maintaining the splash pad is like maintaining a swimming pool -- you have a filtration system that works the same way. There is some time involved, and some supplies, but as far as equipment and service people, it’s not that expensive.”
Hopkins said he was relatively new to Springville and did not know what the initial investment was, but he did say that the project was at least partially federally funded.
The whole facility is a “huge draw for the city,” Hopkins said. “Thanks to word of mouth and Facebook, we have a great reputation and we do have people coming just for the pad. But the pavilions are what are really in demand. We could easily rent out even more if we had them.”
All three cities have also been successful in drawing customers from outside the city limits.
“It has definitely been a draw,” Staggs said. “We even get people coming from Springville, Pell City and Leeds that are moving around, trying out a different one each week.”
Said Muenger, “We do get a lot of people coming in from out of town, although as more people in the area get them, we may get less. We still get a lot of people from Oxford, but then we also have a beach, which is highly used, so that’s a draw as well. It’s hard to track, because we don’t limit who can use it.”