Spelling 'centipede' wins county crown for Moody seventh-grader

PELL CITY — Hannah Grace West knew how to spell centipede, and that word clinched a county spelling bee championship for the seventh-grader.
West, who attends Moody Junior High, topped a tough field of spellers Thursday in the St. Clair County Spelling Bee.
Second place went to Savannah Lee from Williams Intermediate School in Pell City, while third went to Natalie Poarch from Springville Middle School. While the event was the county spelling bee, it featured students from both St. Clair County Schools and Pell City Schools.
West, who will represent the county in the state spelling bee, said winning felt really good. She said her preparation for the event mostly boiled down to old fashioned studying.
“Mainly I just looked over the list, had people quiz me,” she said. “I did it especially in study hall with one of my friends.”
West said she started participating in the spelling bee when she was in second grade.
Pronouncer Ronnie McFarling said he thought any number of the contestants could have won the day, it all just came down to what word each got.
“I think we had six or seven ladies up here, I really think any one of them could have won the spelling bee,” he said “Sometimes it's just the words you get.”
McFarling added he would normally have reduced the difficulty of the words when the competition got down to six contestants, but did not this year because of the skill of the remaining participants.
He said West was able to wade through the difficult words and eventually clinch the win.
Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin provided the welcome to all the spellers congratulating them on winning their respective school spelling bees. Martin also introduces McFarling and the Judges Frankie Smith and Dr. Kristin Harrell.
St. Clair Superintendent Mike Howard also attended the event. He said he was proud of all of the students that represented county schools during the bee and of West and Poarch for finishing first and third, respectively.
Howard said they all did well despite the particularly difficult word list. The superintendent said the county has had first-place finishers for several years in a row.
“We’re glad to keep the trophy with us I guess,” Howard said, “but i am very proud of her (West) and very proud of all our spellers.”
Taylor Mitchell, Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.