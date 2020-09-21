Special teams miscues doom Ashville in loss at Etowah

ATTALLA – The Ashville Bulldogs fell to 1-4 on the season after losing to the Etowah Blue Devils 24-0 in a region contest Friday.
It marked the second week in a row the Bulldogs failed to score.
Etowah led 3-0 after the first quarter, then came the first of four blocked punts by the Blue Devils. This first one was blocked and recovered in the end zone by Etowah’s Ethan Foster, making it 10-0 early in the second quarter.
The next punt by Ashville was also blocked, and three plays later, Trent Davis scored on a 31-yard run to make the score 17-0.
Just before halftime, Ashville quarterback Dylan Harris’ pass was picked off by J.J. Hardwick. The turnover led to a 16-yard touchdown reception by Davis that made the score 24-0.
The best drive of the night for Ashville came early in the third quarter as a 50-yard pass play put the ball inside the red zone, but four plays later, a field goal sailed wide left.
“That drive right there tells me that we have a lot to do,” said Ashville head coach Shea Monroe. “After the huge pass play, (we) picked up 9 yards, then we had a bad snap from center that cost us about 10 yards.”
When asked how pleased he was with his defense for shutting out a ranked Etowah team in the second half, Monroe said he was pleased with the effort from his guys the entire night.
“It’s the kind of effort that it will take to turn our season around,” Monroe said. “Offensively, our execution was better. We just need to learn how to finish drives. Etowah is very talented and well-coached.”
Ashville will look to get back in the win column when it welcomes the St. Clair County Saints to Kin Logan Stadium on Friday. The Saints are looking for their first win of the season.
“This is a big game, and it is against a county rival,” Monroe said. “The Saints are so much better than they were last year. I think it is going to be a war.”